Tauktae damaged crops of over Rs 85 cr in Amreli, Rs 47 cr paid to farmers: Govt

CYCLONE Tauktae damaged agricultural crops valued at more than Rs 85 crore in Amreli district and the state government paid more than Rs 47 crore compensation to more than 31,000 affected farmers of that district, the state government informed the Gujarat Assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA from Amreli Assembly constituency Paresh Dhanani, agriculture minister stated that Tauktae, which struck Amreli coast on May 17 night last year, caused damage worth Rs 85.72 crore to standing crops in that district.

According to the state government, Dhari taluka reported the highest extent of damage among all the 11 talukas of Amreli, estimated at Rs 15.56 crore. Highest amount of compensation of Rs 9.17 crore was paid to 4,430 farmers in Rajula taluka.Compensation was paid during 2021-22, government said, adding no farmer’s claim was pending.