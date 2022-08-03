160 packets of suspected narcotic drugs discovered from coastline of Gir Somnath

The Gir Somnath district police on Wednesday seized 160 packets containing suspected narcotic drug from along the seacoast of the district and called forensic experts to ascertain the properties of the substance.

After the discovery of suspected contraband from Mangrol coast in Junagadh, Manoharsinh Jadeja, superintendent of Gir Somnath police, ordered the special operations group (SOG) and marine police to scan the coastline in the district for any suspicious substance. Accordingly, 10 teams of police scanned the coastline on Wednesday and found total 160 suspected packets each containing one kilogramme of “reddish-brown-coloured contraband,” Gir Somnath police said in a release.

The release further said that forensic experts were called on the spot to ascertain if the contents of packets was narcotic drugs. The release added scanning of the coast was on.