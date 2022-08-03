160 packets of suspected narcotic drugs discovered from coastline of Gir Somnath

Updated: August 3, 2022 11:43:54 pm
The Gir Somnath district police on Wednesday seized 160 packets containing suspected narcotic drug from along the seacoast of the district and called forensic experts to ascertain the properties of the substance.
After the discovery of suspected contraband from Mangrol coast in Junagadh, Manoharsinh Jadeja, superintendent of Gir Somnath police, ordered the special operations group (SOG) and marine police to scan the coastline in the district for any suspicious substance. Accordingly, 10 teams of police scanned the coastline on Wednesday and found total 160 suspected packets each containing one kilogramme of “reddish-brown-coloured contraband,” Gir Somnath police said in a release.
The release further said that forensic experts were called on the spot to ascertain if the contents of packets was narcotic drugs. The release added scanning of the coast was on.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Over 4,700 seats in engg, pharmacy, MBA courses reduced in Gujarat
BMC tenders invite mixed reactions, some call it necessity, others question need
First cases of LSD in Dahod: 7 cows affected
Overburdened CM struggles with standstill government
Sept 12 to 15 in Greater Noida: World Dairy Summit 2022 to be held in India after 48 years
Lumpy Skin Disease: NDDB supplied 28 lakh doses of goat pox vaccine in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab
CWG 2022: Lovepreet adds 109kg bronze to India’s weightlifting tally
Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari fined for violating traffic rules during ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally
Senior leaders Raval, Parmar quit Congress, to join BJP
CJI Ramana’s office gets communication from Centre urging him to recommend successor
Gandhi Ashram revamp: State challenges maintainability of Tushar Gandhi PIL
NIA arrests two more suspects for Amravati chemist’s murder