Supervisors in Covid hospital ‘seeking sexual favours’ from female patient attendants: CM Rupani orders probe

TWO DAYS after a woman alleged that supervisors at a government-run Covid-19 hospital in Jamnagar were seeking sexual favours from female patient attendants there, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Wednesday ordered a probe into the incident by a committee of local officers.

At the weekly cabinet meeting held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Rupani issued an order to the district administration of Jamnagar to constitute a committee and go to into the depth of the matter, an official release quoted Minister of State for Home, Pradipsinh Jadeja, as stating.

“Instructions have been issued to the district collector and health commissioner to constitute a local inquiry committee for thoroughly probing the matter. Sub-divisional magistrate of Jamnagar, assistant superintendent of Jamnagar (ASP) and dean of the medical college have been appointed as committee members. The committee will look into the entire episode and submit its report, based on which,

strictest possible action will be taken against those found erring,” Jadeja added.

The order comes after a woman gave statement to the media that a few female attendants were waiting for their salary from April, many of them were terminated without any prior notice and that supervisors were demanding sexual favours from them.

“They are terminating services of those who struggle to make ends meet, while retaining those who are connected to them. They are seeking physical relationship… When the women say no, they are asked to leave…,” the woman told the media outside the office of Jamnagar district collector on June 14. A group of women made a representation to the collector and a vernacular daily published the news on

Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Jamnagar District Collector Ravi Shankar said, “The committee will ascertain if there is any element of truth in the allegation levelled and submit its report. The committee has started recording statements of female patient attendants in the hospital. The committee has also tried to contact the attendant who gave statement in the media. A police team went to her residence but she was not there.”

Shankar added that 250 patient attendants were engaged during the first wave of Covid-19 last year and an additional 570 during the second wave a few months ago. “During the first wave, patient attendants were recruited directly, while in the second wave, recruitment was made through employment exchange and private agencies,” he said. The collector said no timeline has been given to the probe committee and added that the hospital also has an internal complaints committee.