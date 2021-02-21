Sugarcane labourers’ three-year-old daughter killed in leopard attack

The THREE-YEAR-OLD daughter of migrant labourers from Maharashtra was killed after being attacked by a leopard in Girdevli village of Kodinar taluka of Gir Somnath district on Sunday. Forest officials said that the victim’s family were sugarcane-cutting labourers in the village.

According to forest officials, the incident took place on the agricultural farm of one Keshubhai Chauhan in Girdevli village, bordering Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary. The victim has been identified as Namrata Vasave (3). Forest officials said that Vasave’s family hails from Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, but is presently camping in Gir Devli village and working as sugarcane plantation labourers. They further said that cages are being set in the village to trap the leopard.

Girdevli village falls in Ghatvad round of Jamvala range of Gir (West) Wildlife Division. This is the second human death in a leopard attack in less than two months. Ajit Bheda, a farmer of nearby Vitthalpur village of Kodinar taluka, was killed after being attacked by a leopard on January 1.