There is a need for strong politics by Patidars: Khodaldham trust president

There is a need for “strong” politics by the Patidars to ensure that members of the community occupy government positions and get hold of political positions, community leader and president of Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT), Naresh Patel, said on Saturday.

“Patidars should occupy positions from clerk to collector. In politics, village sarpanch to Member of Parliament should be Patidars. Today, our sons and daughters have secured good jobs. But if they are not given proper posting, they would not be able to work for the community. Therefore, there is a need for strong politics,” said Patel. He was speaking at the inauguration of Patidar Shaikshanik Bhavan in Jasdan town of Rajkot district.

The project is led by Bhikhabhai Bambhaniya, former MLA of Jasdan, and his nephew Dinesh Bambhaniya, a key member of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), the organisation that spearheaded the Patidar quota agitation in the state in 2015.

Patidars or Patel are the single largest organised voters group in the state and therefore dominate politics and a number of other sectors in Gujarat though they are not the single largest community group numerically.

Congress working president Hardik Patel, PAAS convenor Aplesh Kathiria and Dinesh Bambhaniya also addressed the gathering. A section of the Patidar Shaikshanik Bhavan has been reserved as a memorial of nine Patidars who were killed during the quota stir.

Interacting with journalists after the event, Hardik, former convener of PAAS, said, “Since 2016, there has been talks of withdrawing cases lodged against (members of) the Patidar community. However, there has been only lip service… Those leading the government have been doing injustice to those youth who contributed to the society… Alpesh, Dineshbhai and I along with other members were just talking about the interests of the community but we were booked for sedition.”

He also expressed dismay that the new government under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also doesn’t seem eager to withdraw the cases against Patidars.

In an apparent reference to Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut’s remark that India got freedom in 2014 and not in 1947, Hardik said that those making such statements were going scot-free while those working for “the public” were being booked for sedition.

Naresh Patel said that he would make a representation to the government seeking withdrawal of cases filed against Patidars.