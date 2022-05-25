State will lead India in organic farming: Governor Acharya Devvrat

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Tuesday said that organic farming was the need of the hour and added that the state will provide leadership to the country in this movement.

“For the enrichment of farming and welfare of farmers, the need of the hour is to switch over from synthetic chemicals-based farming practices to an attractive option of organic (also called natural) farming practices and

Gujarat will provide leadership to the country on this front,” an official release quoted Devvrat as saying.

The Governor was addressing a seminar for farmers on organic farming organised by Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) and Rajkot district administration at Pramukhswami Auditorium in the city. He inaugurated an exhibition of cereals, pulses, fruits, vegetables, species etc cultivated through organic farming practices at the venue.

“The Green Revolution based on chemicals-based farming was needed to meet the need of food-grains in the county post the Independence. But now, the undesirable results of chemicals-based farming are becoming pronounced. Farmers financial condition is deteriorating by the day ,” Devvrat said.

He said that by adopting organic farming practices, farmers can reduce their cultivation costs while maintaining yield levels.