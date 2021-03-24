Special investigation team to probe murder of 16-year-old girl in Rajkot

Balram Meena, the Superintendent of Police, Rajkot Rural, formed a special investigation team (SIT) on Tuesday to probe into the case.

A WEEK after an agricultural labourer allegedly stabbed to death the 16-year-old daughter of his landlord, Balram Meena, the Superintendent of Police, Rajkot Rural, formed a special investigation team (SIT) on Tuesday to probe into the case.

The SIT comprises a police inspector, two police sub-inspectors (PSI), including a woman PSI, three writers and a woman constable. “We have formed the SIT to speed up the investigation, so that we can file a chargesheet as soon as possible,” Meena said.



The minor was allegedly stabbed to death inside her home in a village of Rajkot district when her parents were away working on their agricultural field on March 16. The accused, who used to work on her father’s agricultural land, had also stabbed the girl’s 14-year-old brother. Police say the man was upset after the girl had resisting his overtures. On Monday, BJP state unit chief CR Paatil met the victim’s family.