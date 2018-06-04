South coastal Gujarat receives light showers, monsoon to set in by 15th

Meanwhile, showers accompanied by high-velocity winds hit Surat city early on Sunday morning. However, there were no reports of any damage to life or property. (File Photo) Meanwhile, showers accompanied by high-velocity winds hit Surat city early on Sunday morning. However, there were no reports of any damage to life or property. (File Photo)

Sporadic rainfall continued for the second day in Amreli even as showers were reported from Surat in south Gujarat on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) termed it as pre-monsoon shower.

Amreli recorded 10 mm rainfall by late Sunday evening. The town had recorded 7 mm rain the previous day. Showers were also reported from Khambha, taluka comprising parts of Gir forest, with 8 mm rainfall. Lathi (9 mm), Jafrabad (6) and Babra (2) also experienced light showers, bringing down the temperature.

Savarkundla taluka of the coastal district was hit by a thunderstorm on Saturday evening, sending Navli river in spate. Gusty winds accompanying rainfall had blown off roofs of scores of shops at Nadi Bazar, while a car got swept away in the flooded river. In all, Savarkundla recorded 70 mm rain on Saturday, district flood control-room in Amreli said. Neighbouring Liliya taluka recorded 25 mm rain, while Dhari (11) too had received the first showers of the season on Saturday.

Gariyadhar taluka in neighbouring Bhavnagar district also recorded rainfall on Saturday evening. The taluka, which shares its border with Amreli district, recorded 4 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, showers accompanied by high-velocity winds hit Surat city early on Sunday morning. However, there were no reports of any damage to life or property.

“At present, there is no active system there and these showers are pre-monsoon activity. The wind direction has changed to south-westerly which brings moisture from the sea. On the other hand, temperatures are high. Combinations of these two factors are leading to showers, especially in coastal areas where there is moisture due to coastline,” Jayanta Sarkar, Director, Meteorological Centre of IMD in Ahmedabad, told The Indian Express.

Sarkar said that such localised showers are likely to continue in the state over the next two weeks. “The south-west monsoon has hit Kerala coast three days in advance and it is making its northward progress. It’s a good indication. We are expecting the monsoon to set in Gujarat around 15th of this month,” he added.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and thundershowers at isolated places in Gujarat over the next five days.

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App