Smriti Van attracts 2.8 lakh visitors within 4 months

Smriti Van Earthquake Memorial Museum has attracted as many as 2.8 lakh visitors within four months of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August last year, according to an official release from the state government.

On some days, KPMG—the private firm managing the project—stated it would be forced to close the ticket windows owing to the rush at the complex that comprises a memorial to the 13,000 victims of the 2001 Kutch earthquake. Of the 2.80 lakh visitors, 1.10 lakh people also visited the earthquake museum inside the Smriti Van, the release stated.

“We have seen a substantial increase in footfall since December onwards. These days, on an average 2,500 people visit Smriti Van. Around 1,500 of them visit the earthquake museum inside the Smriti Van. The highest number of visitors on a single day so far has been around 8,000, while the single-day highest number of visitors to the museum has been 2,500,” Raja Bhattacharjee, resident project manager of KPMG at Smriti Van, told The Indian Express Tuesday.

Smriti Van, which translates to memorial forest, is a hillside memorial spread over 470 acres in the Bhujiyo hill overlooking Bhuj, the headquarters of Kutch district was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28, 2022.

“The footfall at the earthquake museum inside Smriti Van, in fact, has been better than Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi. While that museum on the prime ministers of India recorded 80,000 visitors in its initial four months, the Smriti Van earthquake museum crossed the mark of one lakh visitors within 97 days after its inauguration,” Bhattacharjee said. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi’s Teen Murti Marg was inaugurated on April 21, 2022.

“The footfall at Smriti Van has increased after the beginning of the Rannotsava (the annual desert carnival in Kutch). In fact, on some days, the rush was so heavy that we had to close our ticket windows for the museum as it takes up to two hours to visit the museum and to know about stories around the earthquake,” Bhattacharjee said, adding, “The highest number of visitors have been from Kutch district followed by Mumbai.”

Entry to Smriti Van remains free from 5 am to 9 am so that people can have their morning walks, jogs, etc. After 9 am, a visitor has to pay a Rs 20 entry fee. The memorial section has 50 check dams with names of 12,932 victims of the January 26, 2001 earthquake inscribed on them. One has to purchase separate tickets to visit the earthquake museum inside Smriti Van. Ticket rates for the museum are Rs 100 for children up to 12 years of age, Rs 150 for college students, Rs 300 for adults and Rs 1,000 for foreigners, while it is free for children below five years of age.

Advertisement

With an aim to engage the general public, KPMG organises events at Smriti Van almost every week. It will also be the venue for the district-level Republic Day event Thursday. The private firm will keep the memorial open to the kin of the quake victims.

“The museum will remain shut to the general public throughout the day on January 26 and the memorial till 4 pm so that we can afford special treatment to the families of those killed in the earthquake,” Bhattacharjee said, adding around 2,500 relatives of the earthquake victims will visit Smriti Van on January 25.