Six Naval candidates, two others booked for forging certificates

Six persons from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan who turned up for a recruitment rally of the Indian Navy at INS Valsura in Jamnagar allegedly with forged domicile certificates and two brothers who provided them to the candidates were booked on Wednesday on a complaint filed by Manoj Bist, Lieutenant Commandant at INS Valsura.

Of the six who attended the recruitment rally on Tuesday, four were from Agra and Mathura districts of Uttar Pradesh and two from Sikar in Rajasthan.

According to the FIR, they submitted forged domicile certificates showing them as residents of Chiloda in Gandhinagar district of Rajasthan, the FIR states.

The six later told Naval officers that Rajendra Singh Yadav, who runs an institute called Balaji Defence Academy in Jagdishpura of Alwar district of Rajasthan and his brother Vimal alias Monu Yadav, had provided them the certificates. The six were training at Yadav’s academy for the Navy recruitment drive.

“A Lieutenant informed me that the domicile certificates and Aadhaar cards of the above mentioned (candidates) were of Gujarat but their but their marks-sheets were of different states. When asked about the documents, they spoke Hindi and none of them knew Gujarati,” the FIR says quoting Lieutenant Bist.

Bedi Marine police booked the six as well as the Yadav brothers under IPC Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 466 (forgery of record of Court or public register etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (submitting forged documents as genuine), 484 (counterfeiting a mark used by a public servant) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed).

“During questioning by Naval officers, the six reportedly confessed that the men running the academy in Rajasthan had promised to get them Navy job in lieu of Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh. We are investigating,” Nitish Pandey, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) of Jamnagar said.