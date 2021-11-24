Six killed, eight injured after car rams bus in Rajkot

Six persons were killed after the car in which they were travelling rammed a public transport bus at Biliyala village on National Highway 27 near Gondal town of Rajkot on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over loss of life in the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the victims.

Police said eight persons, including two children in the car and six passengers on board the bus, were among those injured. The accident took place at around 4 pm when the driver of the car lost control after a tyre burst.

“The car jumped the highway divider before overturning in the opposite lane. It eventually rammed a bus which was coming from the opposite direction. Three women and two men travelling in the car were killed on the spot while two children were injured,” Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) MJ Parmar, the incharge of Gondal Taluka police station, told The Indian Express.

The victims were identified as Ashwin Gadhada (38), his wife Sonal Gadhada (38), his mother Sharda Gadhada (56), sister Bhanu Bambhroliya and her husband Praful Bambhroliya. Police said the Gadhiyas were native of Mota Munjiyasar village in Amreli while Bambhroliyas were native of Mota Kotda village in Junagadh district.

Parmar said that Ashwin’s son Dharmil (12) and Praful’s daughter Jenny (8), who were also in the car, were injured in the accident.

“While Dharmil has sustained serious injuries, the girl has escaped with minor injuries. Both of them have been shifted to a private hospital in Rajkot for further treatment,” said the PSI.

Later in the evening, Dharmil also succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the Rajkot hospital.

The PSI said that prima facie, the Gadhiyas and Bantrodiyas were relatives. “We are trying to ascertain where the two families were going and as to who was at the wheel of the car,” said Parmar.

Family members said that the victims were on their way to Munjiyasar to attend a few weddings in the family.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed grief over the death of six persons in the tragic accident near Biliyala on Gondal National Highway… and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members. The CM also announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of all those killed in the accident,” an official release from the government said.