Gujarat: Sidhpur man dies by suicide following divorce, say police

A MAN from Sidhpur town in Patan was found hanging from a tree on Jamnavad Road of Dhoraji town in Rajkot on Sunday with police saying he died by suicide following divorce from his wife.

Umeshkumar Hemani (45), a resident of Sidhpur in Patan district, was found hanging around 500 metres from Railway Crossing on Jamnavad Road in Dhoraji town, around 7 am on Sunday. He was taken to a government hospital where he was declared dead.

“Hemani was married to a woman around 17 years ago and they have a son and daughter. However, the couple got divorced three months ago with his wife saying that Hemani used to drink and pick up quarrel with her. Since their divorce, the woman is staying at her parent’s home. Hemani still used to visit her and children in Dhoraji and his latest visit was two days ago,” said Bhimbhai Gambhir, assistant police sub-inspector of Dhoraji, adding that prima facie, it was a case of suicide.