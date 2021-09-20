Several dams in Saurashtra have low storage

Even as the state made up for its deficit rainfall during September with districts like Rajkot and Jamnagar witnessing flash floods, several dams in Saurashtra have gone dry or have low storage as rainfall has remained limited to basins of a few rivers.

As per the latest report of the state government, 51 out of 206 major dams in the state were overflowing on Sunday. Of the 51 reservoirs, 48 are located in Saurashtra. Out of the 48 overflowing, as many as 37 are located in twin districts of Jamnagar (19) and Rajkot (18) only. Gir Somnath, Junagadh, parts of Amreli and Bhavnagar are the other areas of Saurashtra where dams are overflowing. However, dozens of reservoirs in Surendranagar, Botad, parts of Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts are dry or have little live storage, the report shows.

Outside Saurashtra, three dams in South Gujarat are overflowing. The overall storage in the state is 16,768 million cubic metre (5.92 lakh mcft), of which the Sardar Sarovar or Narmada dam, which is around 55 per cent full, accounts for 5,195 mcm. Overall, 15 dams in north Gujarat are 29 per cent full, 17 dams of central Gujarat 56.93 per cent full, 13 dams of south Gujarat 88.36 per cent full and 141 dams of Saurashtra are 77 per cent full. In Kutch, 20 reservoirs have average 26.46% storage.

Overall, of the 206 dams, 71 are filled up to more than 90 per cent of their capacity and have been put on high alert while 20 others have been put on alert after they were filled up between 80 per cent and 90 per cent. Warning has been issued for eight others after storage in them went above 80 per cent. Storage is less than 70 per cent in the remaining 107 dams, as per the government report of Sunday.

The latest spell of rainfall has pushed the average rainfall in the state to 74 per cent. It is higher at around 88 per cent in 11 districts of Saurashtra. But the skewed spatial distribution of the rainfall has meant dozens of dams in the region are still dry or have little live storage as of date.

Shetrunji dam in Bhavnagar district, the largest reservoir of Saurashtra, was to the brim, while Bhadar dam, the second largest dam of the region located near Gondal in Rajkot district was 83 per cent full, with the level of the water having reached 32 feet against the crest level of 34 feet. Aji, Aji-II and Aji-III, Bhadar-II, Moj, Fofal, Nyari-I are among the dams in Rajkot district that are full.

Rajkot district as a whole has received 103 percent rain, thanks largely to heavy rain in Lodhika, Rajkot and Gondal talukas last week. However, Jasdan and Vinchhiya talukas of the district received only 55.80 per cent and 35.68 per cent rainfall respectively and, therefore, dams such as Faddang-Beti and Karmal located are dry or have no live storage. Karnuki (50.48%) and Ishwariya (39.07%) have limited storage. The overall storage in the district is 84 per cent.

In Surendranagar, the rainfall has been average 60 per cent but overall storage in 11 major dams of the district is just 27.49 per cent. But storage in Dholidhaja dam (646 million cubic feet-mcft), which is the tail-end of Saurashtra branch canal of Narmada project, accounts for more than half of the district’s total storage of 1276 mcft.

Similarly, in Devbhumi Dwarka, the rainfall has been 104 per cent but only four out of 12 dams are full. While Vartu-I and II, Sonmati and Kabarka are full, the district’s largest dam—Sani—is dry. Sindhani and Gadhki are also dry. In Morbi, the district which has received 74 per cent rainfall, only three out of 10 dams are full.

Dams in Demi river basin, including Demi-I and III are full or are largely full. But those in the basin of Machchhu and Brahmani rivers are empty, with the exception of Machhu-III which records storage round the year thanks to sewage water of

Morbi town draining into it. Machchhu-I and II are 54.41 per cent and 53.68 per cent full respectively. Brahmani has 31.34

per cent storage and downstream Brahmani-II has 40.64 per cent storage. The overall storage in the district is 50 per cent.

In Amreli, dams like Dharatrvadi, Dhatarvadi-II, Khodiyar, Surajwadi etc are overflowing. But Raidy (20.78) is virtually dry while Vadi is only 30 percent full. Thebi and Vadiya dams are also about half full.

In Bhavnagar, Shetrunji and Kharo and Pingali dams are overflowing but others like Malapara (27%), Limbali (1.30%), have little live storage. Similar is the situation in Botad where Khambhda is the only dam overflowing but others such as Bhimdad, Ghelo, Kaniyad are dry. In Porbandar, Advana and Saran are overflowing but otherdams such as Amipur (46.83%) and Kalindri (70%) are yet to get their fill. Rana Khirasara dam is dry. Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gir Somnath are the only districts where most of the dams are overflowing.

Hiran-I, or Kamleshwar dam located inside Gir forest of Gir Somnath is 55 per cent full but downstream Hiran-II located near Talala town is brimful. In Junagadh, Madhuvanti, Ambajal, Bantva-Kharo are full but, Prempara (28 %), Galath (28%) and Galath (42%) have limited storage.