Several roads water-logged as Rajkot receives heavy rain

Several parts of Rajkot were water-logged as heavy rain lashed the city on Sunday, affecting normal life.

Overcast conditions prevailed throughout Saturday and rain started around 7 am on Sunday. The downpour intensified later in the day, leading to heavy water-logging on many roads in the western and central zones of the city. Rains continued till late afternoon, affecting normal life.

According to the fire department of Rajkot Municipal Corporation, west zone of the city recorded 59-millimetres (mm) of rain from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday, while central and east zones logged 36 mm rain each.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Response Centre (ERC) and Rajkot fire brigade launched a joint search and rescue operation after receiving information around 1.30 pm that a man was trapped in the Aji river at Kesari Hind bridge.

“We scanned a two-kilometre stretch of the river but found no one. Water was not more than knee-deep at most of the sections and prima facie, it was unlikely that anyone could have been swept away or drowned. People also told us that an intoxicated man was roaming around there and that he had walked away eventually. We abandoned the operation late in the evening,” Hardik Gadhvi, station officer of ERC, said.

Gadhvi said that firemen of Bedipara fire station of RMC had also joined the operation.

Heavy rainfall was reported from Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Surendranagar districts in Saurashtra as well as from parts of Kutch district.