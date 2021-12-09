Seven kids who went to Jamnagar house test Covid negative

Seven children who used to go the household of the Jamnagar family, where an NRI who contracted the Omicron variant of coronavirus was staying a guest, tested negative for Covid-19, officers of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) said on Wednesday.

“We learnt from neighbours of the family that seven children used to visit the family for tuition. The family confirmed this and one of the members suggested that the children should be tested even though none of them had come for tuition after the NRI family became their guests… But as a precautionary measure, we collected samples of all the seven children for Covid-19 testing and results returned negative on Tuesday,” Dr Rujuta Joshi, medical officer of health (MOH) of JMC told The Indian Express.

Jamnagar Municipal Commissioner Vijay Kharadi said that the civic body is looking into the matter from all angles.

“The children are in home isolation and we shall test them again after 7 days,” he said.