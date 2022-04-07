Enrol children in other states or countries if you don’t like school education in Gujarat: Minister Jitu Vaghani

If people do not like the education system in Gujarat, they may enrol their children in whichever state or country they prefer, said Education Minister Jitu Vaghani in Rajkot on Wednesday.

“There are such people out there. They live in Gujarat, they grew up in Gujarat, their children got married here, and they run their businesses here. But now, they have developed a liking for some other place. In the presence of journalists, I want to make this request to those who find other places better. Please, take the certificates of your children and get them enrolled in the country or state you find better,” said Vaghani while inaugurating a new building for a school run by the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) and a flower market.

“We, our fathers and grandfathers grew up with this system. They made progress, took care of their families, and put systems in place. If we are from Rajkot, we should like Rajkot. If I am from Panasada village, I should (like) the people of that village because they have given me something. And if one does not like that, what should one do? One should go to the place which one finds better, shouldn’t one? If you want to praise Pakistan while speaking ill of your country while being here, if you like America more, please go there. Speak nothing, my dear brother, and simply go to that country,” Vaghani said while addressing students and parents after dedicating to the public the new building of Shree Sant Tulsidas Prathmik Shala No. 16, one of the 80-odd schools run by the RMC’s Municipal School Board.

The minister said that the government is making the best efforts for children’s education through a network of 40,000 schools and three lakh teachers attached to them and ensuring the welfare of the poorest. “The government has been considerate about the progress of the last man of the society and making efforts to that effect… The RMC has constructed a new building with lots of amenities and facilities for this school and I congratulate the RMC for it,” Vaghani said.

The minister further said that education in the state has transformed over the last two decades. “Three lakh students are studying in 40,000 schools in the state. PM Narendra Modi, who was earlier the chief minister of Gujarat, launched educational campaigns like Kanya Kelavali (girl child’s education), Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (save the girl child, educate the girl child), Gunotsava (festival for assessing quality), etc. and transformed government schools in Gujarat,” Vaghani said.

The new school building in the Ramnathpara area of the city has been constructed at the cost of Rs 3.40 crore. Vaghani also dedicated to the public a flower market developed by the RMC on the western end of Indira Bridge in the Ramnathpara area at a cost of Rs 44.14 lakh. The market has 84 sheds with a steel roof for auction and retailing of flowers.