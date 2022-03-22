Saurashtra University portal for online fee payment

WITH AN aim to save students from the compulsion of standing in queues for paying their academic fees, Rajkot’s Saurashtra University (SU) on Monday launched a dedicated online fee payment portal.

The portal ,www.fees.sauuni.ac.in, was launched by in-charge SU Vice-Chancellor Prof Girish Bhimani.

“Students studying in (academic) departments on the campus of the Saurashtra University will have to pay their fees online via this portal. They will no longer require to go to the cash window for paying their fees,” a release from SU stated.

The launch of the portal came on the day of a scuffle among students who had queued up in front of the fee collection window in the administrative building of the varsity on Monday.