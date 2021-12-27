Saurashtra University paper leak: Principal and others in 5-day custody

Six persons arrested for allegedly leaking Saurashtra University’s third semester economics question paper of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) examination were sent to five-day police custody on Sunday.

Dilawar Kureshi, principal of Sardar Patel Law College (SPLC) in Babra town of Amreli district, and five others arrested by University police in Rajkot city on Saturday were produced in a local court on Sunday. The five include SPLC’s clerk Rahul Panchasara and peon Bhikhu Sejaliya as well as Paras Rajgor, Divyesh Dhaduk and Ellise Chowatiya — students of BCom third semester at different colleges affiliated to SU.

“We produced them in court with an application seeking their remand for their custodial interrogation.” said inspector AS Chavda, in charge of University police station.

“The court granted our plea and sent the six accused to five-day police remand,” he added.

The six were detained on December 23, a day after they allegedly leaked the question paper of economics examination, and were formally arrested on Saturday.

According to police, Kureshi clicked photographs of the question paper on his smartphone and sent it to the clerk on WhatsApp.

The clerk, in turn, sent it to Rajgor who allegedly shared it with his friend Dhaduk. Dhaduk forwarded it to his friend Chow-atiya who shared it in a WhatsApp group, an hour before the scheduled start of examination for that subject on December 22.

Around 18,000 students had appeared for the examination that day. After police investigation revealed that the question paper was leaked, the SU had declared the examination as null and void and re-scheduled it to January 3.

As per police, the principal claimed that he had leaked the paper at the request of Sejaliya who wanted to help his relative, Rajgor.

“The principal has stuck to his statement and added that no money was exchanged for it. Further investigation is on,” added Chavda.

On Saturday, SU delisted SPLC as an examination centre and announced that the educational qualification of the college principal will be de-recognised. The university also said that process will be initiated to revoke the affiliation granted to SPLC and that enrolment of the three students involved in the offence will be cancelled permanently.