Saurashtra University paper leak: College delisted as exam centre

TWO DAYS after a question paper of third semester examination of Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) was allegedly leaked from Sardar Patel Law College (SPLC) in Babra town of Amreli, Saurashtra University (SU) on Saturday said that it had delisted the college as an examination centre, initiated process of revoking affiliation to that college and the that enrolment of students involved in the crime will be terminated. The university has also decided not to recognise educational qualifications of Dilawar Kureshi, Principal of SPLC.

An official release from SU said that vice chancellor (V-C) Prof Nitin Pethani and pro-vice chancellor Vijay Desani had ordered strict action against all those involved in the alleged paper leak.

Accordingly, the release said, the SU had delisted SPLC as an examination centre permanently and that process had been initiated to revoke affiliation granted to that college by the SU. “Enrolment of students involved in the case of leaking the paper will be cancelled permanently and all the universities will be informed about this,” the release further stated.

The SU action comes after police investigations revealed that question paper for economics subject of third semester of B.Com programme of the SU was leaked by Kureshi.

Kureshi has reportedly told police that he had opened packet of question papers at 8 am on December 3, clicked photographs of a question paper and sent those photos on WhatsApp account of Rahul Panchasara, a clerk with SPLC.

The principal has reportedly told police that he had leaked the paper around two hours before the scheduled start of the examination that day at the request of Bhiku Sejaliya, a peon in SPLC, who had requested a copy of the paper for his relative Paras Rajgor, a student of B.Com.

The clerk had then forwarded photos of the question paper to Rajgor as requested by the peon. Rajgor, a resident of Mevasa village in Surendranagar, had subsequently forwarded the question paper to his friend Divyesh Dhaduk of Sanathali village of Rajkot district.

Dhaduk, police said, in turn sent the question paper to Ellise Chowatiya of Kotda Pitha village of Babara taluka of Amreli. Chowatiya had shared the paper in a WhatsApp group that he runs, say police.

The SU had swung into action after workers of the Aam Aadmi Party complained to the SU V-C at around 2 pm on December 23, alleging that the question paper had started circulating in WhatsApp groups at around 9 am though the examination was to start at 10 am and was to go on till 12:30 pm.

Rajgor, Dhaduk and Chowatiya are studying in semester-III of B.Com in different colleges affiliated to the SU and were among around 18,000 students who took the examination on Wednesday.

After the SU filed a police complaint, the principal, the clerk, the peon and the three students on Friday.

“We arrested all six of them on Saturday after their Covid-19 tests returned negative. We shall produce them in a local court on Sunday with an application to seek their remand,” police inspector AS Chavda, incharge of University police station told The Sunday Express.