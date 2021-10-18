Saurashtra University cancels faculty recruitment after protests

Hours after the National Students Union of India (NSUI) demonstrated outside the office of Saurashtra University (SU) vice-chancellor (V-C), alleging favouritism in recruitment for 88 posts of faculty and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani stated that he had instructed to ensure transparency in recruitment, the university cancelled the ongoing recruitment late on Saturday.

“Open interviews were conducted for recruiting teaching faculties for various departments of Saurashtra University on a contractual basis. The said process was conducted in a transparent manner and as per law. But in the interest of candidates to rule out any misgivings, the said (recruitment) process has been cancelled altogether,” an official release issued by the SU stated.

NSUI, the students wing of Congress, demonstrated outside the V-C’s office on Saturday, alleging SU faculties and administrators who were part of the recruitment process and who pledge allegiance of the BJP, had formed a WhatsApp group for finalising favourable recruits even before prospective candidates were interviewed. The organisation also circulated screenshots of alleged chat in the said WhatsApp group.

Hours later, the Education Minister tweeted stating that he had spoken to the SU V-C about the “controversy” and instructed that the entire process should be transparent and merit-based. He added that he had asked the principal secretary of the education department to take appropriate action.

“Keeping in mind the established principle of justice that justice should not merely be done but should be seen being done, this process shall be done afresh,” the SU release added.

The recruitment was for 88 teaching positions to be filled on a contractual basis for a period of 11 months.