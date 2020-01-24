Saurashtra Book Fair and Literature Festival begins tomorrow: 88 publishers to participate this year

A glimpse of Jaipur Literature Fest 2019. A glimpse of Jaipur Literature Fest 2019.

As many as 88 publishers and around three dozen distributors have confirmed their participation in the Saurashtra Book Fair and Literature Festival (SBFLF). The event begins on Saturday at the Dharmendrasinhji Arts College ground in Rajkot, organisers said on Thursday.

“This year, 88 publishers and 34 distributors are are participating in the book fair; they have booked 166 stalls. Of the 88 publishers who have booked stalls, 27 are from outside Gujarat. We estimate around 1.25 lakh books in Gujarati, Hindi, English, Urdu and Arabic languages, will be on display and sale,” Mehul Rupani, Coordinator of SBFLF, said on Thursday.

The event is being jointly organised by Saurashtra University (SU) and Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC). Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a member of the SU’s syndicate, will inaugurate the event at 9 am on Saturday.

The book fair will continue till January 29 and remain open to public from 10 am to 10 pm.

Rupani said that the number of publishers participating in the fair this year is higher than the inaugural edition of the event organised last year. The size of the stall has also been increased this year, he added, so that publishers may get more space to display and store books, while also hiking the price of each stall to Rs 30,000 as opposed to Rs 25,000 last year.

Rupani said that the organisers were expecting around five lakh visitors at the book fair, including around two lakh students.

Rajkot Mayor Bina Acharya and SU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nitin Pethani visited the venue on Thursday to review preparedness for the five-day event. “We have appealed to the principals of our affiliate colleges to recommend their students to visit the book fair. Similarly, we have also reached out to librarians of around 250 libraries in Saurashtra to suggest their members to visit,” the V-C said. Meanwhile, the RMC will also recommend to the principals of 170 schools, run by the municipal school board, to recommend students to visit the fair, the Mayor said.

The SU and RMC share the expenditure of organising the event in equal proportion. Last year, the SBFLF had cost the SU and the civic body Rs 95 lakh. However, the budget has been cut to Rs 70 lakh this year.

“A number of stalls had remained vacant last year. We realised that we do not need five domes, therefore, we have reduced the number to three this year. We are expecting our expenditure to remain around Rs 70 lakh and to recover half of it through the sale of book stalls and food stalls,” Rupani said.

He added that last year, the organisers had managed to sell 122 stalls out of a total of 225. This year, 165 stalls out of 225 have been sold and the allotment of stalls was done on Wednesday.

Besides the book fair, a kids’ festival will also be organised simultaneously. It will be open to students of class I to class VII and include competitions like colouring pictures, theme-based story writing, one-minute games, creating “best out of waste” and creative craft. The coordinator said that students would get certificates of participation and complementary gifts.

“This year, we have also added a kavi sammelan (gathering of poets) to the event. Leading poets of Gujarat would participate in the sammelan on January 28,” Rupani added.

For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App