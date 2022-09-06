Sarus crane sighted in Kutch’s Chhari Dhand after 27 years

A SOLITARY Sarus crane was spotted in Chhari Dhand wetland, a conservation reserve near Nakhatrana in Kutch on August 31, for the first time since 1995, forest officers said.

“Mukim Mutva, a local tourist guide in Chhari Dhand spotted the bird on August 31, 2022. Not only did he see the bird but also managed to click its photograph and thereby record his sighting properly,” Yuvrajsinh Zala, deputy conservator of forests of Kutch (west) territorial forest division told The Indian Express on Monday.

Quoting birdwatchers, Zala said that sighting of Sarus by Mutva was a first in 27 years in Chhari Dhand, the state’s only conservation reserve which supports a number of wetland birds, especially during winters.

“Local senior birdwatchers like Shantilal Varu say that a sarus crane was last recorded in Chhari Dhand way back in 1995. Thereafter, sarus cranes have been seen in other parts of Kutch district on and off. But they have not been recorded in Chhari Dhand since. So, this is an exciting development,” the DCF added.

Mutva, who is a native of Fulay village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch, said that was his first sighting of a Sarus crane.

I have been visiting Chhari Dhand for the past eight years but I had never seen a sarus crane here or anywhere else in my life. But while scanning the wetland through a binocular from the roof of the forest department guest house, I spotted a tall bird with a red head. I had seen photos and videos of sarus cranes and therefore thought it could be a sarus crane. I took my camera and came downstairs and took photos of the bird after going near the area where it was foraging,” 24-year-old Mutva, who has no formal education, said.

He said he stumbled upon the rare sight while casually observing the wetland.

“Thanks to very heavy rain in Kutch this year, there is lots of water in Chhari Dhand and few tourists are visiting the wetland these days. I was casually scanning the wetland with binoculars in the evening when I noticed the bird,” said Mutva.

Sarus cranes are found in central and north Gujarat regions as well as sporadically in Saurashtra. But their sightings have become rare in Kutch, birdwatchers say. “But this sighting in Chhari Dhand tells something positive about the forest department’s conservation efforts,” Zala added.