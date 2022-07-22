scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Sarpanches play a key role in electing MLAs and MPs, says Paatil

“If an MLA or MP wants to get elected, he needs the support of sarpanches. He gets elected only when sarpanches of every village help him,” a release from the BJP quoted Paatil as saying while addressing a meeting of village sarpanches in Surendranagar.

By: Express News Service | Rajkot |
July 22, 2022 3:17:38 am
Gandhinagar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CR Paatil, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsGujarat BJP president CR Paatil. (File)

Those aspiring to get elected as a legislator or a Member of Parliament have to rely on village sarpanches for their prospects, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president CR Paatil said Thursday while also making suggestions to sarpanches as to how to make their respective villages an adarsh gram (model village).

The BJP chief was in Surendranagar as part of the ‘One Day One District’ campaign as part of which the party president is to visit each of the 33 districts of Gujarat for a day.

The BJP president also appealed to sarpanches to work for making their respective villages adarsh gram by implementing government schemes.

“Villages will prosper if sarpanches help residents of their respective villages to avail benefits of schemes of Central and state governments. It is the responsibility of the sarpanches to make your respective villages better villages,” the release quoted Paatil as saying. Later in the day, Paatil led a roadshow in Gondal town of Rajkot district.

