July 22, 2022 3:17:38 am
Those aspiring to get elected as a legislator or a Member of Parliament have to rely on village sarpanches for their prospects, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president CR Paatil said Thursday while also making suggestions to sarpanches as to how to make their respective villages an adarsh gram (model village).
“If an MLA or MP wants to get elected, he needs the support of sarpanches. He gets elected only when sarpanches of every village help him,” a release from the BJP quoted Paatil as saying while addressing a meeting of village sarpanches in Surendranagar.
The BJP chief was in Surendranagar as part of the ‘One Day One District’ campaign as part of which the party president is to visit each of the 33 districts of Gujarat for a day.
The BJP president also appealed to sarpanches to work for making their respective villages adarsh gram by implementing government schemes.
Subscriber Only Stories
“Villages will prosper if sarpanches help residents of their respective villages to avail benefits of schemes of Central and state governments. It is the responsibility of the sarpanches to make your respective villages better villages,” the release quoted Paatil as saying. Later in the day, Paatil led a roadshow in Gondal town of Rajkot district.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Rajkot News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
Sarpanches play a key role in electing MLAs and MPs, says Paatil
Arvind Kejriwal retorts as CR Paatil takes a dig at him on social media
Mumbai: Man sends lewd messages to over 600 women, held
Cases dip, BMC likely to shut remaining Covid jumbo centres
Shiv Sanvaad Yatra: Have set out to build Sena afresh, says Aaditya Thackeray
BSF-BGB talks | Economy growing, no need to go to India: Bangla border force chief
Cooperate with Ganesh mandals, Shinde tells admin, withdraws idol height curbs
5 Questions| Chawls redevelopment: ‘Will start an andolan if requires,’ says Arvind Ganpat Sawant
Govt: 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts blocked in 2021-22
Mamata Banerjee at Martyrs’ Day rally: BJP won’t get full majority in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
LS functions briefly, takes up some issues; Opposition protest continues
Delhi: Man attacks family over tea, daughter dies of injuries