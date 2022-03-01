Rupani serves legal notice to 3 Congress leaders

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has sent legal notices to three Congress leaders and one of their staff members Monday, five days after the MLAs accused him of being a part of an alleged Rs 500 crore ‘scam’. Terming the allegations baseless and malicious, Rupani has demanded the accusers to issue a public apology within 15 days or face a defamation lawsuit.

Rupani, through his advocate Ansh Bhardwaj of Rajkot, served the legal notices on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva, his personal assistant, deputy LoP Shailesh Parmar, and Congress Chief Whip CJ Chavda. The alleged scam pertains to the Congress legislators’ accusation that the Rupani government allowed changing of zoning of 111 acres of Sahara’s land located on the outskirts of Rajkot in May last year from residential to industrial, thereby, extending benefits worth Rs 500 crore to Sahara India Housing Corporation (SIHC) as the plot’s price increased manyfold after the change.

However, Rupani, who was also looking after the urban development department in his government, has denied any wrongdoing.

“Due to illegal and defamatory act done by you all, my client’s family members living in the country as well as abroad, friends, community member and workers associated with the BJP, and those doing social service are enquiring with my client in person as well as over phone about the defamatory news that has been published. This has caused physical and mental harassment to my client and his family members,” the notice states, adding, “My client and his family members enjoy a good reputation in social and public life but they have suffered social and financial losses.”The notice sought a written apology within 15 days from the respondents and get it published in the media, failing which Rupani will be forced to initiate legal proceedings seeking compensatory damage.

Bhardwaj told The Indian Express that Rupani was abroad when the Congress leaders had made the allegations. “After he returned from his foreign trip, I received instructions from him to issue notice to the Congress leaders. Accordingly, we have served the notices today.”

The Congress leaders had also alleged that Nitin Bhardwaj, a BJP leader from Rajkot who is believed to be close to Rupani, was also involved in the “scam”. But trashing the allegations, Nitin approached the Rajkot city police commissioner on February 24 seeking to register an FIR against the four for criminal defamation.

Meanwhile, Rathva said he has not received the notice served by Rupani’s lawyer but added that he has learnt about it through the media. “We will respond to it when we get the notice. We have information received through the Right to Information Act about the matter and we will reply to the notice. If need be, we shall also move the court,” the LoP said.