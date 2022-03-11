Rupala to address meet for conservation of Halari donkeys

Union Minister Parsottam Rupala will preside over a meeting of maldharis (traditional herdsmen) for the conservation of Halari donkeys, a breed whose population is fast declining in the country, in Upleta of Rajkot district on Saturday.

Rupala, the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will take part in chhathhi — a ritual to christen a new-born performed on the sixth day after birth — of foals delivered recently by Halari donkeys being raised in Halara, a region that covers parts of Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts.

The Minister will apply tilak to the foals and garland them, Sahjeevan, a Bhuj-based organisation, which is organising the event in collaboration with the Central and state governments, said.

After the event, Rupala, who hails from Amreli district in Saurashtra region of Gujarat, will address a meeting of maldharis of Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Surendranagar and Kutch districts.

An animal fair featuring the best of Halari donkeys, goats of Kahmi and Bhagri breeds, will also be organised. The fair will have also display various milk-based products.

“The event will help prepare a roadmap for recovery and conservation of Halari donkeys who are on the brink of extinction as well as to preserve believe system of maldharis and to make their livelihood sustainable,” Sahjeevan’s regional director Rituja Mitra stated in a press release.