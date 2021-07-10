Robbers cut open 2 ATMs in Rajkot, escape with Rs 15.58 lakh

Minutes later, they cut open ATM of Axis Bank around 100 metres away and robbed Rs 12 lakh after cutting its chest open in the similar manner.

A GANG OF robbers allegedly cut two ATMS open with gas-cutters on Nageshwar road of the city and made away with Rs 15.58 lakh cash kept in the chests of the two machines early on Friday morning.

Police said the robbers first struck the ATM of the Central Bank of India and took away Rs 3.5 lakh cash from its chest after cutting it open with the help of a gas-cutter.

Minutes later, they cut open ATM of Axis Bank around 100 metres away and robbed Rs 12 lakh after cutting its chest open in the similar manner.

“They used paint spray to make all the CCTV cameras in the ATMs ineffective and then used gas cutters to cut open the ATMs. We were able to catch signal of one attempt yesterday but both of these ATMs are on the highway. ATMs do have a very good security alert system but somehow it didn’t get triggered off,” Rajkot city police Manoj Agarwal told The Indian Express, adding, “We had earlier caught a gang which is of Rajasthan. They had taken it away in another vehicle. Now, they have used a gas cutter. We take this as a challenge and we will find a solution.”