No takers; RMC to convert 698 houses built under JNNURM into rental units

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has decided to convert 698 houses constructed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), the flagship urban development scheme of the UPA government, into rental housing complex for urban migrant labourers, factory workers, students, etc., under the NDA government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PUAY-U) after these houses originally meant for slum-dwellers found no takers.

The standing committee of the RMC on Tuesday approved a proposal to lease 698 flats of one-bedroom-hall-kitchen (1BHK) type to a private firm that will rent them at a maximum monthly rent of Rs 3,000 per unit. These flats located on Sadhu Vasvani Kunj Road in Popatpara, have been identified by the RMC as affordable rental housing complex (ARHC) as per requirement of the PMAY-U. These 698 flats are part of the total 1,224 flats constructed by the RMC under the basis services to the urban poor (BSUP) component of the JNNURM as well as under the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) for residents of Raiyadhar, Kubaliyapara and Rukhadiyapara slums in the city.

RAY was launched by the UPA government with an aim of making cities free of slums by constructing pucca houses where the slums were located. RMC officers say that the flats constructed in Popatpara had cost Rs 3 lakh per DU. The Centre provided 50 per cent funding per DU, the state government contributed 25 per cent and the RMC 15 per cent. The rest 10 percent, or Rs 30,000 was to be borne by the beneficiary.

But as the slum-dwellers didn’t move to these new houses, the RMC allotted 180 of these flats to BPL families. Even after that, 698 remained unoccupied. In the meantime, the NDA government launched ARHCs as a sub-scheme under the PMAY-U last year.

At a meeting Tuesday, the standing committee agreed to a proposal of the housing schemes department of the RMC to lease these 698 flats to Bengaluru-headquartered Irina Hospitality Private Limited (IHPL) for 25 years.

While standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel could not be reached for a comment, Rajkot municipal commissioner Amit Arora sai, “Vacant houses that are unallotted or vacant will be refurbished and put into rental housing. At least, this will provide cheap rental housing and the investment required for refurbishment.” Alpana Mitra, special city engineer (housing schemes) said all due clearances had been obtained for repurposing these 698 flats as rental premises.

With this, Rajkot becomes third city of Gujarat where such rental accommodation will be available. Surat and Vadodara civic bodies and Surat Urban Development Authority have already launched such schemes.