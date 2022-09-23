RMC to construct new sports complex at Rs 22 crore

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) will construct a new sports complex on Pal Road in Mavdi area in south-eastern part of Rajkot at the cost of over Rs 22 crore.

At a meeting on Thursday, the RMC standing committee approved a proposal to award construction work of the proposed sports complex to Gurukrupa Construction Company (GCC). The private firm will construct the sports complex at 22.33 crore.

“With an aim to provide sports and games facilities to the poorest of the poor, the Rajkot Municipal Corporation has planned a sports complex of international standards, having seating capacity of 12,000 and spread over 11,831 square metre in Ward No.12 in Mavdi area,” the proposal approved by the standing committee states.

The proposed complex will come up near Sarvodaya School on Pal Road. The area is part of Ward No. 12 of the RMC represented by Rajkot mayor Pradip Dav and three others. The proposed complex will have a tennis court, a basketball court, volleyball court and a skating rink as outdoor facilities.

Indoor facilities will include table tennis tables, badminton court, archery range, squash table, separate gyms for women and men, yoga hall, shooting range and halls for chess, carrom, etc.