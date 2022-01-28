Gujarat: Rajkot Municipal Corporation nod to exempt hotels, restaurants, gyms from property tax

THE STANDING committee of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Thursday gave its green signal to a proposal to exempt hotels, gymnasiums, cinema halls, etc from paying property tax for the financial year 2021-22 in view of the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their businesses.

The move comes in the backdrop of the state government’s announcement in July last year to compensate civic bodies against the loss of revenue on account of such exemptions.

At its meeting held Thursday, the standing committee approved RMC taxation department’s proposal exempting hotels, resorts, restaurants, amusement parks, waterparks, cinema halls, multiplex theatres and gymnasia from paying from general property tax, water charges, conservancy tax and educational cess for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

However, the exemption will be available only to those entities that have paid their taxes that were due as of March 31, 2021, the proposal added.