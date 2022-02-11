Rajkot Municipal Corporation finalises budget of Rs 2,355 cr, reduces proposed tax on new vehicles

The standing committee of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Thursday finalised the budget of the civic body for 2022-’23 at Rs 2,355.78 crore, while reducing increased taxes on new vehicles proposed by Rajkot municipal commissioner and adding projects worth

Rs 25.10 crore.

Addressing a press conference, standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel congratulated municipal commissioner Amit Arora for presenting what he termed a “realistic” budget. But Patel added that after carefully studying the draft budget submitted by the commissioner, the standing committee felt it necessary to amend certain proposals and add new ones worth Rs 25.10 crore, thus taking the size of the budget to Rs 2,355.78 crore.

He said that the municipal commissioner has proposed to increase tax on purchase of new vehicles in the range of Rs 2.5 per cent to 5 per cent, however, the standing committee decided this to reduce this to 1.5 per cent to three per cent to give people relief in time of Covid-19 pandemic. He added that similarly, it was proposed to provide additional one per cent rebate to those who have paid their taxes in advance over the past three years. For electronic transactions, the total rebate will be 12 per cent and people with 50 per cent disability will get an additional five per cent rebate.

The standing committee also added Rs 3 crore for constructing a railway underpass at Homi Dastur Road to reduce traffic at existing passes at Lakshminagar and Indraprasthnagar and railway underbridge in Mahila College Chowk. Proposals worth Rs 8 crore each for constructing new roads in areas brought under the RMC recently were also added.

A proposal for two new diesel pumps, one each in central and west zones of the city, was also added. Allocation of Rs 1.5 crore was proposed for rainwater harvesting in the form connecting RMC buildings to rainwater harvesting systems and converting borewells where hand-pumps are non-functional into groundwater replenishment wells. It also allocated to Rs1 crore for a technical survey of water seepage in Railnagar railway underbridge and Rs1 crore for white-topping of bitumen roads on experimental basis.

Patel said that the committee also proposed to allot Rs 25 lakh for purchasing a portable X-ray machine for urban health centres run by RMC. The committee also proposed to allot Rs 20 lakh for a mobile clinical laboratory for health screening camps.

The standing committee will now table the budget in the general board of the RMC for consideration and passage.