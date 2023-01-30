scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

RMC employees booked after death of 25-yr-old in trench dug up on road

Harsh Thakkar (25), a resident of Madhapar Chowkadi, was killed on the spot after he fell in a trench dug by the RMC at the beginning of the approach of Chimanbhai Shukal flyover towards Raiya Telephone Exchange on Friday morning.

Rana said that so far no one has been detained or arrested. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
RMC employees booked after death of 25-yr-old in trench dug up on road
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Unnamed employees of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after the death of a 25-year-old man who fell in a trench dug by the civic body on January 27 on 150-feet Ring Road.

Harsh Thakkar (25), a resident of Madhapar Chowkadi, was killed on the spot after he fell in a trench dug by the RMC at the beginning of the approach of Chimanbhai Shukal flyover towards Raiya Telephone Exchange on Friday morning.

Police booked “employees concerned of the RMC”under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) late that night after Thakkar’s father Ashwin Thakkar filed a complaint with Gandhigram police station.

“The complainant alleges that his son died due to the trench dug by the RMC and not barricading it properly. Accordingly, we have booked RMC employees,” inspector SS Rana, incharge of Gandhigram police station, told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
At the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
Why BharOS has Indian developers excited and sceptical: ‘More choice is g...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Republic Day, India-Egyp...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...

On Friday, Rajkot municipal commissioner Amit Arora told The Indian Express that the trench was dug by a private contractor hired by the RMC to prepare a foundation of pillars for installing height barriers to allow launch of girders on another bridge on Kalavad Road. The commissioner added that he had directed the vigilance department and city engineer looking after bridges of the the RMC to conduct an inquiry into the incident and file a report.

In his complaint, 52-year-old Ashwin, who is into wholesale of chocolates, that his son was on his way to an optical showroom at Indira Circle, a few metres away from the place of accident, and that Harsh had got that job just four days ago. Someone had dialled Ashwin from Harsh’s mobile, asking the father to come to the accident site.

“When I asked people around, they informed me that the trench was dug by the RMC. Only a plastic tape was tied on one of its sides. My son’s bike fell into the trench and he died on the spot due to serious injuries after hitting bars (erected) in the trench. Had the RMC done proper barricading around that trench, this incident could have been prevented,” the FIR states, quoting the father.

Advertisement

Rana said that so far no one has been detained or arrested.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 00:00 IST
Next Story

Bird census: Black-necked stork sighted in Porbandar for second year

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close