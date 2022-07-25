RMC bans sale of meat, fish, orders abattoirs to be shut on Shravan Mondays, Janmashtami

July 25, 2022 11:28:24 pm
The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has banned the sale and storage of meat, fish and mutton and slaughterhouses to be shut on four Mondays in the month of Shravan as well as on the Hindu festival of Janmashtami—all falling between August 1 and August 22—within its jurisdiction “to respect the feeling of Hindus”.
“In view of the upcoming ‘Mondays of the month of Shravan,’ on 01/08/2022, 08/08/2022, 15/08/2022 and 22/08/2022 as well as on ‘Janmashtami’ falling on 19/08/2022, it is hereby ordered that all slaughterhouses falling in the jurisdiction of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation shall remained closed as well as sale and storage of meat, fish and mutton shall remain prohibited on these days,” Rajkot Municipal Commissioner Amit Arora said in a notification issued Saturday. The notification directed concerned agencies to ensure strict implementation of the notification and warned violators of action under the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporation Act, 1948.
The municipal commissioner’s notification referred to a letter of the urban development and urban housing department from 1985 of the state government.
Pointing out that the civic body issued such notifications every year, Rajkot Mayor Pradeep Dav Monday said, the RMC is merely following the orders of the state government. “We are merely following directives of the state government by issuing such notifications every year,” Dav said, adding, “On Mondays of the month of Shravan, Hindus take out processions and organise religious festivals. Meat and slaughterhouses can hurt their religious sentiments and therefore, these establishments are ordered shut during these days. We ask these establishments to remain shut during Paryushan also as ahimsa (non-violence) is one of the tenets of Jainism,” Dav said.
