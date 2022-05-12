RMC approves Rs 1.90 crore paid for Covid services

THE STANDING committee of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation on Tuesday gave approval to five proposals by the administrative wing for Rs 1.90 crore paid to various agencies for providing services during the Covid-19 pandemic last financial year.

According to the proposals, the RMC purchased total one lakh rapid antigen test kits and 50,000 viral transport media (VTM) kits for collecting samples for RT-PCR tests. They include 50,000 RAT kits purchased from Alpine Biomedicals Pvt Ltd, Ambala and 50,000 VTM kits purchased from Vikrant Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Delhi.

In January, the RMC procured additional 50,000 RAT kits from Seloi Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Mumbai but at a per-unit cost of Rs 14.25. In all, the civic body spent Rs 14.57 lakh in purchasing these one lakh RAT kits and 50,000 VTM kits.

The standing committee also gave its stamp of approval to Rs 1.28 crore paid to GD Ajmera, a Rajkot-based firm providing manpower outsourcing services. According to the proposal, GD Ajmera had provided 150 medical officers (MOs) and an equal number of multi-purpose health workers (MPHWs) from January 1 to February 15 for manning and operating Dhanvantari Raths and Sanjeevani Raths.

The standing committee also authorised additional payment of Rs 24.86 lakh to Astitava Charitable Trust for “providing special manpower” from July to November last year. The RMC had handed over management of a Covid Care Centre (CCC) opened in a dormitory near Municipal School No.10 to Astitatva trust in July last year. When asked why the NGO was paid the additional amount for running the CCC when the city was registering less number of Covid-19 cases, Jayshree Pandya, chairman of health committee of the RMC, said that she would look into the details.