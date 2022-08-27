scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Riot near Bhuj after milkman stabbed to death

The incident took place a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bhuj Sunday for the inauguration of a slew of projects, including Smruti Van and a memorial for the victims of the 2001 earthquake.

Rioting broke out in Madhapar village on the outskirts of Bhuj, the district headquarters of Kutch, Friday evening after a milkman was allegedly stabbed to death by a youth due to a dispute in the village. On Saturday, cops said the accused was arrested and that the situation has turned peaceful after State Reserve Police (SRP) and local police were deployed in the village.

Paresh Rabari (20), a milkman living in the Mafatnagar area of Madhapar, was allegedly stabbed by Suleman alias Badal Sama near Lohana Samaj hall in Madhapar village around 1 pm Friday, police said. Rabari was rushed to GK General Hospital in Bhuj by his elder brother Kamlesh who reached the spot after learning about the incident. The victim was stabbed in the chest by Sama. Rabari succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, members of Rabari’s community gathered at the hospital and refused to claim the body, demanding the accused be arrested first. Later in the evening, rioting broke out as a mob assembled near the railway crossing in Madhapar and targeted a religious place, shops, handcarts, etc. However, police reached the spot and dispersed the rioters.

Paresh’s family claimed his body and performed the last rites after Sama was nabbed, police said. “The accused and the victim live in the same locality and they had quarrelled over some issue around a month ago. The duo came face to face Friday and Sama stabbed Paresh,” KB Vihol, police inspector (PI) of Madhapar said. “We have deployed SRP, local police, etc in the village and the situation is under control,” he added.

The PI said a case of murder has been registered against Sama. Based on another complaint, police filed an FIR against 10 men and and a mob of 50 people under IPC Sections 144 (unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 451 (house trespass), 427 (mischief causing damage worth Rs 50), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295 (inuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Incidentally, the PM is scheduled to lead a roadshow in Bhuj Sunday morning before inaugurating projects worth Rs 5,079 crore at a common dais function and address a public meeting in the town.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:31:00 pm
