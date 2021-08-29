Rajkot: Rickshaw driver in judicial custody after 70 kg marijuana seized from him

A chakkado rickshaw driver was sent to judicial custody on Sunday after police seized 70 kilograms of marijuana that he was cultivating in the backyard of his residence on the bank of Bhadar-II dam in Bhukhi village of Rajkot.

A team of Dhoraji police raided the home rickshaw driver, Gordhan Mer, and seized the narcotics on Saturday. A special court in Rajkot rejected police’s application seeking his remand and sent him to judicial custody.

Acting on a tip off, a team led by Hakumatsinh Jadeja, inspector in charge of Dhoraji police station, raided Mer’s house on the outskirts of Dhoraji town on Saturday afternoon and found 144 marijuana plants in his 1.25-bigha backyard as well as 1.240 kg of dry harvested marijuana packed in a bag from his house.

Police said the plants weighed 69.980 kg and had a market value of Rs 3.49 lakh and the dry marijuana had a market value of Rs12,400.

The inspector said Mer, who has studied till Class 6, had lost his land to Bhadar-II dam irrigation project. “To keep his marijuana plantation from public view, Mer had planted sugarcane on the border of the backyard and papaya and vegetables in between marijuana plants. The plantation was three months old and he harvested 1.240 kg from it around a month ago,” Jadeja told The Indian Express.

“Mer is unmarried and takes care of three daughters of his elder brother who had died. He ferries passengers in his rickshaw between Bhukhi and Dhoraji and sells vegetables to provide for the family. He planted marijuana and attempted to make quick money,” Jadeja said adding Mer was earlier booked in prohibition cases also.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 was registered against Mer at Dhoraji police station.

Two held with 2kg marijuana

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajkot city police detained two persons —Khalid Mamani (27) and Yusuf Samtani (19) — who were in possession of 1.940 kg of marijuana worth Rs 24,900 while they were passing by Hazrat Panjetan Dargah on Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway late on Saturday. SOG police inspector Rohit Raval said Mamani was a resident of Surendranagar town while Samtani was a resident of Jorawarnagar, Surendranagar.