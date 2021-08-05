Revenge killing, say police as man runs SUV over farmer

An injured Khachar was rushed to a hospital in Sudamda and was referred to a hospital in Surendrangar town where he succumbed to injuries.

A man allegedly ran his sports utility vehicle (SUV) over a farmer in Korda village of Surendranagar on Tuesday with police saying that it was an incident of revenge killing.

Police said that Ajit Aniyaliya ran his car over Ranu Khachar (45) who was on his way to his farm on Korda-Bhanejda Road in Chuda taluka of Surendranagar district to switch on a motor pump. An injured Khachar was rushed to a hospital in Sudamda and was referred to a hospital in Surendrangar town where he succumbed to injuries.

In his complaint, Khachar’s nephew Shivraj Khachar (35), stated that while he was waiting for a vehicle on a road in the village, Aniyaliya came in his car. He allegedly told Shivraj that the latter’s family had killed the former’s uncle Mansukh Aniyaliya in 2016 and that they would know its consequence in a while.

Aniyaliya then sped away and around 15 minutes later, Ranu was found bleeding from his head. “He told me that someone’s car hit him from behind and that the car’s wheel ran over his head,” Shivraj stated in his complaint.

Shivraj said that Ranu’s murder was a revenge killing. “The complainant’s uncle and his family members had stabbed Mansukh Aniyaliya to death over a dispute, due to which the accused injured the uncle of the complainant and caused his death,” an FIR registered at Chuda police station states.

Chuda police said that the accused was on the run and that efforts were on to nab him even as police personnel were deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.