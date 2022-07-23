Research Paper By Flamingo Gujarat: Flock of whiskered terns breed successfully in Nal Sarovar wetland

A flock of whiskered terns successfully bred in Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary (NSBS) last year making it the sixth species of terns found to be breeding in Gujarat. The birds have nested in the same wetland this year also, according to forest officials.

As many as 109 nests of whiskered terns were observed in a nesting colony inside NSBS between June 9 and August 2 last year and eggs laid in each nest hatched successfully, a research paper published in the latest issue of Flamingo Gujarat, a journal published by the Bird Conservation Society of Gujarat (BCSG), has reported. The first chick was observed on June 27 when the number of nests was 45, which rose to 109 by August 2.

The study, jointly conducted by the forest department of Gujarat and ornithologists associated with BCSG, also concluded that many nests were used thrice during the breeding season. However, the researchers couldn’t establish if the nests were used by the same pairs of whiskered terns for their second and third broods or by different pairs. This is the first record of breeding of whiskered terns in Gujarat, the researchers claim in their paper.

Meanwhile, the forest department staff said that at least 125 nests of whiskered terns have been recorded this year also.

As many as 20 species of terns have been recorded in India. Of them, 12 species have been recorded in Gujarat. Of the 12 species, five—Caspian tern, river tern, little tern, Saunders’s tern and black-billed tern—are residents of the state and they breed here. The remaining species, including whiskered terns, were believed to be winter visitors or vagrants. Whiskered terns are widely distributed across the Indian subcontinent and the neighbouring Bangladesh.

“Though the whiskered tern is given as a winter migrant to Gujarat, birds in full breeding plumage are regularly photographed here in the state. The ‘eBird’ status for this species’ sightings is year-round, with the least frequency for the June-July months and the highest frequency of sightings during the month of September. Recently, breeding has been reported from Morigaon, Kamrul, and Sivasagar districts of Assam (Ranade 2021) and from Kashmir and it is known to breed erratically in North India,” the paper states.

The study was jointly conducted by the then deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Nal Sarovar, BC Chaudhari, Nal Sarovar range forest officer Deepak Solanki, BCSG executive committee member Anuj Raina, BCSG honourary secretary Bakul Trivedi as well as Gani Sama, Bharat Bharwad, Kasam Sama and Ramzan Sama—all residents of villages surrounding Nal Sarovar and who have been working for the forest department.

Located near Ahmedabad, Nal Sarovar is a natural shallow-water lake and is one of the state’s four wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention. According to the forest department of Gujarat, Nal Sarovar supports more than 135 species of birds, including many international migratory species.

Whiskered terns are found in habitats such as freshwater inland wetlands and intertidal coastal wetlands. They feed on invertebrates as well as vertebrates like fish.

For studying the breeding attempt by the species, the research team installed a camera-trap focused on two nests and made regular field visits. The clutch size was observed to be one to three eggs, the paper notes. The paper also notes that a pair of white-winged terns also built a nest in the same area as the whiskered terns but abandoned it later, apparently due to constant attacks and being chased by whiskered terns.

“Birds breed if there is enough food and conducive conditions are available. This can happen when we protect and conserve their habitats and manage them well,” Shyamal Tikadar, principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden of Gujarat, told The Indian Express. “It is good that one more bird species has found Gujarat suitable for breeding.”

Trivedi said the successful breeding by whiskered terns is a tribute to the richness of Nal Sarovar as a wetland. “It establishes the richness of this habitat and surprises it holds,” he said, adding, “Most of resident waterbirds, inducing black-winged stilts, purple moorhen, pheasant-tailed jacana, etc breed in Nal Sarovar. Not only that, there is a heronry (a breeding colony of herons) where egrets, black-headed ibis, purple herons, etc nest. Scores of passerine birds, including white-cheeked bulbul, sunbirds, etc also breed in Nal Sarovar. I have even seen little terns feeding their young ones in Nal Sarovar.”

Elaborating on the significance of whiskered terns breeding in Nal Sarovar, Raina said, “This is important from the perspective of biodiversity in Gujarat. It also points to climate change and consequent changes in habitats as whiskered terns were so far known to breed only in Assam, Bangladesh, Kashmir and parts of north Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, etc. This is a development for ornithology science.”

He said whiskered terns were recorded in their breeding plumage in Nal Sarovar earlier also. “So, it’s possible the birds could be breeding here before 2021 also but their nesting was not recorded or spotted,” said Raina.