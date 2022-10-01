Release Rs 500 crore allotted in budget to gaushalas, says AAP

ACCUSING THE state government of indulging in tokenism, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that distribution of cheques of assistance to a few gaushalas by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an attempt to quell the protests by gaushalas and panjrapols but those running such shelters are not ready to be “cheated” this

time round.

At an event held in Ambaji in Mehsana, Modi handed over cheques of government aid to representatives of a few gaushalas (cattle shelters run by charitable organisations) and launched Mukhyamantri Gaumata Poshan Yojana (MGPY).

However, AAP national joint secretary Indranil Rajyaguru termed it tokenism.

“We have come to know that the Prime Minister is to hand over cheques to a few individuals and try to buy peace. However, cattle-herders will not be cheated this time round. Instead of giving compensation (sic) to a select few, the cattle-herders should be extended the full benefit of the Rs500 crore budgetary allocation,” Rajyaguru said in a release after addressing a press conference in Rajkot.

Incidentally, gaushalas and panjrapols had protested last week by releasing cattle on roads and on the premises of government offices, saying they no longer had funds to maintain them in absence of the promised government financial grants.

“For winning applause from people, the government announced Rs 500 crore allocation. Gaushalas have not been paid even one rupee yet. For getting the benefit of Rs 500 crore announced in the budget, gaurakshaks (cow vigilantes) and cattle-herders had to launch an agitation and take to streets… Cattle-herders will not forgive BJP leaders this time round,” Rajyaguru further said, adding if AAP formed government after the Assembly election in Gujarat in December, it will release the allotted Rs500 crores.

The AAP leader also demanded that the government take more steps to prevent cattle deaths due to the outbreak of lumpy skin disease.