Regional parties are family fiefdoms, threat to democracy: Nadda

Hitting out at non-NDA parties, BJP national president JP Nadda Tuesday said they were a threat to democracy as they had all been reduced from regional parties to family fiefdoms. He emphasised that BJP was the only party driven by an ideology.

“We are a party steeped in an ideology… show me one party which, since its birth to the present, has been guided by any rules, intent and policy. If a son is born, they celebrate youth day. If a daughter is born, they celebrate women’s day. Their days (of celebration) begin with the birth of children in their families,” Nadda said while addressing a sammelan of elected leaders and party’s office-bearers in Rajkot.

The BJP president lashed out at regional parties, including its former allies Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiv Sena.

Citing the examples of PDP, National Conference, SAD, RJD, TMC and Samajwadi Party, he said the BJP is fighting with family-run parties at the regional level. Nadda also cited the examples of the Sorens of Jharkhand, Patnaiks of Odisha, YSR Congress and TRS in Telangana.

The BJP leader claimed that the Shiv Sena broke up with the BJP due to family reasons. “It (the break-up) was due to one family. The real Shiv Sena charted its own ways,” he said.

He did not spare the Congress either. “Where is Congress now? Neither it is Indian nor national or a congress. It is a party of only the brother and the sister,” he said.

These parties posed a threat to Indian democracy, the BJP leader stated. “All these parties started out as regional parties but then turned into family fiefdoms. You should know their true faces. They are a threat to democracy,” Nadda said.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

He also enlisted the achievem-ents of the state and Central governments and said that for BJP workers, the party is a platform to serve people and not to enjoy po-wer, he said. Later in the evening, Nadda led a roadshow in Morbi.

Addressing the meeting, BJP state unit president CR Paatil launched a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its association with Narmada Bachao Andolan’s leader Medha Patkar in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. “There can be no place for the party that gives tickets to people having anti-Gujarat mentality and attempts to project such people as the future chief minister of Gujarat,” said Paatil.