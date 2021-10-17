Recruitment to Saurashtra University: NSUI alleges favouritism

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday alleged favouritism in recruitment of 88 ad hoc faculty members for 23 academic departments on the campus of Saurashtra University (SU) in Rajkot and protested outside the office of SU vice-chancellor (V-C) professor Nitinkumar Pethani.

In a memorandum submitted to the vice-chancellor, NSUI demanded cancellation of the ongoing recruitment process alleging members of varsity’s syndicate body and teaching staff having affinity to the BJP had created a WhatsApp group and finalised as to who should be recruited even before personal interviews of prospective candidates were conducted.

NSUI also shared screenshots of purported chats in the group and said meritorious candidates were meted out injustice and that students were not getting qualified faculties due to favouratims in recruitment.

After the protests, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani tweeted that he had spoken to SU V-C over the issue and had directed officers of education department to take appropriate action to ensure recruitment was done in a transparent manner.