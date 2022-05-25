Raju Bhargava appointed Rajkot police commissioner

The state government has appointed Raju Bhargava the new commissioner of the Rajkot city police Tuesday, around two months after Manoj Agarwal was transferred amid allegations of corruption.

An IPS officer of the 1995 batch, Bhargava is currently an officer of the ADGP rank. He was serving as the Additional Director General of Police (Armed Units) of Gujarat in Gandhinagar prior to the new appointment.

Bhargava is a native of Rajasthan and holds post graduate degrees in economics and business administration.

His appointment comes in the wake of Agarwal’s transfer on February 28 this year after more than three years long tenure. Agarwal, also an ADGP rank officer, was transferred to Junagadh as the principal of the police training centre amid an enquiry against him after two businessmen brothers accused the officers of the Detection of Crime Branch of the Rajkot city police of corruption. The then police inspector of Crime Branch and seven sub-inspectors were also transferred.