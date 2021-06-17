Rajput Sena leader held for threatening Amreli SP

Raj Shekhawat, Gujarat head of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, a right-wing outfit claiming to be working for the rights of the Kshatriya community, was detained by Surendranagar police from Ahmedabad after booking him for allegedly threatening and abusing Nirlipt Rai, superintendent of police (SP) of Amreli district.

“Shekhawat was picked up from his office in Ahmedabad and has been brought to Surendranagar in connection with an offence registered against him for abusing and issuing threats to Amreli SP NIrlipt Rai while addressing a sammelan of the Kshatriya community in Chotila some time ago,” a top police officer of Surendranagar confirmed.

It was early this year that Shekhawat addressed a meeting in support of Hemu Boricha and her brother Ashok Boricha of Luvara village of Savarkundla of Amreli district.

Ashok Boricha, a history-sheeter, was arrested by Amreli police in January this year after booking him under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act, after a brief shootout. Police also arrested Boricha’s sister Hemu for allegedly deterring police from discharging their duty by recording a video of the operation.