Rajkot youth’s death after falling in trench: Two employees of RMC’s private contractor arrested

Three weeks after a 27-year-old died after falling in a trench dug Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) near Indira Circle on 150-feet Ring Road in the city, the Gandhigram police police have arrested two employees of the private firm to which the RMC had awarded the contract for installing height gauges.

The accused have been identified as Nil Maradiya and Mit Shyara, both 23. They are employees of Ranjit Buildcon Limited (RBL), the private firm which had won an RMC contract for installing height gauges on either end of the Chiman Shukla flyover bridge. The police said Maradiya works with RBL as an engineer and Shyara as a supervisor.

The Gandhigram police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) after Harsh Thakkar, 25, a salesman at an optical shop, died after falling in the trench on January 27.

On Sunday, the police arrested Kishor Jadav, 59, who the RBL had engaged as a sub-contractor.