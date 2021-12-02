Rajkot: Factory worker ‘beats elder brother to death’

A 22-year-old migrant labourer was allegedly beaten to death by his younger brother over a minor tiff in a factory on the outskirts of Rajkot city Wednesday.

Police said that Pavankumar Jatav (22), a labourer working in Classic Polymers, a factory in Kuchiyadad village on the eastern outskirts of the city, was attacked by his younger brother Savan (20) inside the company’s labour quarters late Tuesday.

“At around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, Savan was talking to his mother on the phone when his brother Pavankumar asked for the phone. The latter refused when Pavankumar entered into a verbal atercation with Savan, who got angry and hit his elder brother with a cricket bat and brick,” said inspector Gunvant Hadiya, in charge of Airport Police station.

Hadiya said that the victim was the eldest among three brothers and unmarried while Savan and the youngest were married.

The inspector said that Pavankumar fell unconscious, following which Savan contacted the factory owner. Pavankumar was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead around 1 am Wednesday, he said. Based on a complaint by Dinesh Ghodasara, owner of Classic Polymers, Airport police booked Savan for murder and arrested him.