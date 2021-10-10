Rajkot woman’s suicide after killing sons: Mother-in-law held

A DAY after a woman allegedly set her two minor sons on fire and died by setting herself ablaze leading to the deaths of all the three at their residence in Nakravadi village in the outskirts of the city, police Sunday arrested her mother-in-law for abetment to suicide as well as for subjecting the victim to cruelty for dowry.

Daya Dedaniya (28), a resident of Nakravadi village, had allegedly set her two sons—Mohit (7) and Dhaval (4)–on fire after dousing them with kerosene at the family’s home in the village Saturday morning. Later, she died by suicide by setting herself ablaze. A paramedic of the emergency service, who had rushed to the spot in response to a call for help, pronounced all the three of them dead on the spot.

On Saturday, the police had booked Daya for allegedly murdering her two sons. At the same time, based on a complaint filed by Daya’s father Manu Dandaiya, the Kuvadava Road police had also booked Daya’s mother-in-law, Savita Dedaniya, under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (husband or relatives of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty over dowry).

A day later, police inspector NN Chudasama, in charge of Kuvadava Road police station, said the mother-in-law has been arrested. Dandaiya, however, said his son-in-law Vijay Dedaniya, a labourer, did not harass Daya over dowry.