Rajkot watchman booked for ‘beating’ minor son to death

A WATCHMAN OF a private residential society in the city was booked on Friday for allegedly causing death of his own eight-year-old son by beating him with a rolling pin and smashing his head against wall after the child refused to have his evening meal.

Police said Siddhraj Bhul, a native of Nepal who is working as a watchman at a residential society on Kalavad Road, beat up his son Saurabh with a rolling pin and smashed the boy’s head against the wall of his quarter on Wednesday evening after the child refused to have his evening meal. The boy went to sleep afterwards, but started crying early on Thursday morning and the father rushed him to Rajkot civil hospital. The boy died during treatment on Thursday.

Based on a complaint filed by the boy’s stepmother Binita, Rajkot Taluka police have booked 30 year-old Bhul for murder and detained him.