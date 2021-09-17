Rajkot village protests exclusion of Kunvarji Bavaliya from Cabinet

Protesting the exclusion of Kunvarji Bavaliya, who was the water supply and animal husbandry minister in the outgoing cabinet of chief minister Vijay Rupani, from the new cabinet led by CM Bhupendra Patel, Vinchhiya village of Rajkot district in Bavaliya’s Assembly constituency observed a partial bandh on Thursday.

However, after Bavaliya released a video statement appealing his supporters to abide by the decision of the party, shops and offices in the village opened in the afternoon.

“Bharatiya Janata Party and its respected leadership — CR Paatil, Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendrabhai (Modi) has adopted a no-repeat theory in Gujarat. Accordingly, no minister has been repeated. Therefore, we have to be with them. Let’s all stay together and resume the work of the party.

Not only that, whatever decisions have been taken are acceptable to me. I appeal to leaders, of the party and of the community, to not protest, demonstrate or pretend and start working as grassroots workers of the party,” Bavaliya said in his video message released late on Thursday.

Vinchhiya is part of Jasdan Assembly constituency in Rajkot district from where Bavaliya is a sitting MLA. The seat is dominated by voters of Koli community to which Bavaliya belongs.