Rajkot: Two students detained for ‘stealing’ luxury car

AROUND FOUR months after they drove away a luxury car parked outside a garage on Sadhu Vasvani Road of the city, two students were detained by the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) Monday for allegedly stealing it.

Acting on a tip off, a team of DCB detained Dhimalpari Goswami (21) and Marshal Vasra (20), residents of Shree Sadguru Society on Kuvadava Road and Satnam Society on Gondal road respectively. Process was on to hand them over to the University police.

The University police booked unidentified persons for the theft after Hiren Savaliya, a businessman from Kevdavadi area of the city, filed a complaint on May 25. In his complaint, Savaliya stated that his car was stolen from a service station on Sadhu Vasvani Road.

“Savaliya brought the car to the service station for regular service. He had parked it outside the service station and handed over the keys to the staff there. However, the complainant claimed that somebody jumped over the compound wall of the service station, stole the car keys and then drove away the vehicle,” Pravin Gohel, police sub-inspector of University police, said.

Gohel, who is the investigating officer of the case, added that they had analysed the CCTV footage in the area but had not been able to crack the case. “The CCTV footage was not very clear and therefore the accused had remained unidentified till date,” the PSI added. The car is valued Rs9 lakh, police said.

Gohel said that the DCB was yet to formally hand over the two accused to the University police.