Rajkot: Two held after TikTok video of jeep being set afire goes viral

A day after a TikTok video of a jeep being set afire on Kothariya Road here went viral, Rajkot city police arrested an auto-parts dealer and his hairdresser friend.

Advertising

The video shows a man setting his open jeep alight in front of a fire station and then casually crossing the road.

Bhaktinagar police filed a case under IPC Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 114 (abettor present) for setting the car on fire on a public road and thereby endangering safety of commuters. Hours later, the police detained Indrajitsinh Jadeja (33), an auto-parts dealer. Subsequently, police also detained Jadeja’s friend Nimesh alias Monno Gohel (28), a hairdresser.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon and the duo were formally arrested Tuesday morning, Bhaktinagar police inspector Viral Gadhvi said.

Advertising

“Jadeja says he wanted to lend his jeep to his friend for the installation of a Ganesh idol but the vehicle did not start. This infuriated him,” Gadhvi told The Indian Express. “Therefore, he poured petrol on it and set it on fire even as his friend Gohel videographed the incident on his phone. Later, Gohel converted the video of the incident into a TikTok video and shared it among his friends.”

Minutes after Jadeja set the jeep on fire, firefighters of the fire station on Kothariya Road doused it.

Police said they would take the help of forensic experts to examine the car.