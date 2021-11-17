Rajkot to tackle garbage menace by placing large dustbins

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Tuesday decided to place large dustbins in an affordable housing scheme on Kalavad Road on a pilot basis following complaints of residents throwing garbage on the periphery of the townships and creating nuisance points, even as the civic body has phased out the previously installed closed garbage containers that were becoming nuisance points.

At its meeting held Tuesday, the RMC standing committee cleared a proposal to place 40 large, wheeled dustbins of 120-l capacity each at the apartment blocks of the affordable housing scheme near Govindratna Bungalows on Kalavad Road.

“Various types of people are living in this housing scheme and they have not placed large dustbins on their own. They are throwing garbage here and there and thereby, creating nuisance points. To maintain cleanliness in the apartment complex, we have decided to place 40 dustbins on a pilot basis,” standing committee chairman Pushkar Patel said.

There are 20 residential towers in the affordable housing scheme and Patel said that two dust bins — one for dry waste and the other for biodegradable kitchen waste — have been placed in the parking area of each tower. “We shall monitor response for about two months and based on the outcome of this pilot project, we shall decide whether to place similar bins in other townships,” Patel said, adding each dustbin, made of fibre plastic, has cost the RMC Rs 2,000.

The proposal, forwarded to the standing committee by the executive branch of the RMC, noted that as the poor were living in the housing scheme constructed by the civic body, the residents themselves have not arranged for large dustbins on their own.

“When mini tipper vans go to collect garbage, many flat owners don’t come downstairs to empty their dust bins in the vans. As there are no dustbins of 80 to 120-l capacity in the parking area below the flats, flat-owners dump garbage outside the periphery of the township at night and create a nuisance point there,” the proposal reads, adding the RMC cleans the nuisance point daily by removing garbage from there.

“The large dustbins that we will place in the parking area will solve the problem of nuisance points. The tipper van’s cleaner will empty these large bins into the vehicle,” the standing committee chairman said.